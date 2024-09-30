Yuvraj Singh has stirred up quite some controversy with his latest interview. In a recent podcast with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on Club Prairie Fire podcast, Yuvraj seemed to have thrown shade at one of his exes who was an actress. And many on social media were quick to guess he was perhaps referring to Deepika Padukone.

While speaking to the cricket legends, Yuvraj recalled a time from his 2008 cricket tour of Australia. Singh revealed that he was dating an actress back then and she too was shooting in Australia at that point of time. However, despite the cricketer asking her not to come down to meet him as the match was crucial, she came ddown.

Yuvraj drops hints

Even though Yuvraj didn't name the actress, netizens were quick to join the dots. Deepika Padukone was reportedly shooting for Bachna Ae Haseeno along with Ranbir Kapoor back in 2008 in Australia. While Yuvraj didn't share the name, netizens questioned his motive behind revealing his exes profession and giving everyone a big hint on who it possibly could be.

Yuvraj's old interview on Deepika moving on

Many on social media were quick to call it inappropriate and even labelled him as 'egoist' and 'cheap' for making such revelations. Many also reminded him how he was bringing down his wife – Hazel Keech too with his revelation.

In an interview with The Telegraph back in those days, Yuvraj had opened about how Deepika had moved on from him. "I had just come back from South Africa and we met through common friends in Mumbai. We liked each other and wanted to know more. We didn't spend enough time with each other to know if it was going to be a long-term thing. As things turned out she moved on and so did I," he had said.