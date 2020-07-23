India on Thursday, July 23, reported a record jump of 45,720 in Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million or 12,38,635.

According to the data released by the health ministry, 1,129 fresh deaths were also reported, taking the overall death toll to 29,861.

However, the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active Covid patients at 4,26,167.

India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after the United States and Brazil. Now, the country is now adding lakh cases every three days. On Monday (July 20), the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.

Highest spike in cases reported from Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,37,607 cases and 12,556 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,86,492 cases, and 3,144 deaths.

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 75,000 cases.

With 1,227 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,26,323 cases and 3,719 deaths.

Gujarat has 51,399 cases, Uttar Pradesh (55,588), Rajasthan (32,334), Madhya Pradesh (24,842), West Bengal (49,321), Haryana (28,186), Andhra Pradesh (64,713), Telangana (49,259), Assam (26,772), Jammu and Kashmir (15,711), Kerala (15,032), Odisha (19,835) and Bihar (30,369).

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.