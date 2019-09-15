Bandobast, the Telugu version of actor Suriya Shivakumar's Kaappaan, is slated for release on September 20. Directed by KV Anand, the film has Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal and others in lead roles. The pre-release event of the film was held on a grand scale in Hyderabad, where producer Suresh Babu Daggubati attended the event as chief guest and unveiled the theatrical trailer.

The event was held on Friday and regardless of it being a working day, the venue was jam-packed with Suriya's fans. The actor was overwhelmed with the response he received. He said, "I am thankful to Suresh Babu for attending the event and supporting us. Despite being a weekend, many have attended the event by securing passes. The high you people (fans) give is different. I really thank all of you for being here today and I feel lucky."

Director KV Anand, who comes from a journalism background, has written the story. He is often inspired by true incidents in making movies.

"My character is an SPG commando in the movie. It has been a new experience doing it. I have learned how much does a security personnel sacrifices for the safety of his country. I have met several officers as part of the homework for this movie. And I learned so much from them in a span of a few days. SPG commandos don't think twice before taking the bullet for the security of VVIPs, they take the bullet as the first in the line of fire," added Suriya, who has a lot of expectations on this film to be a hit as NGK tanked at the box office.

Bandobast is not just a cinematic experience but will transport you to new atmospherics, is what the director of the film says. A lot of elements, such as the Prime Minister's Office, defence, etc have been explored. There are several stories in the movie.

"It has been an honour to work with the legendary Mohanlal. And Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Kiran... have been great to work with. Sayyeshaa changes the direction of the story. 'Bandobast' is an all-round entertainer," added the handsome hero.