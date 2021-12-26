After some enraged passengers ransacked COVID testing counters at Lakhanpur in Kathua district, higher-ups have directed the Health Department to deploy adequate staff to ensure smooth entry of people in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after mandatory testing.

Annoyed over delay in giving testing reports, a mob ransacked COVID testing counters at Lakhanpur -the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking serious note of Saturday's episode, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer asked Director Health Services Jammu to enhance testing capacity at Lakhanpur-the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Health Services has been directed to submit the action taken report within 24 hours.

"As you are aware that in view of festive season and cancellations/restricted movement of trains; the number of incoming passengers, pilgrims, tourists, and devotees coming from Lakhanpur has increased manifold", the Divisional Commissioner stated in his order.

"Accordingly there is an immediate requirement of deployment of additional teams at Lakhanpur testing centre to increase the RAT/RT-PCR testing capacity", the order reads, adding, "Therefore, you are directed to coordinate with Chief Medical Officer Kathua, regarding the said matter; and after need assessment, additional testing teams may be deployed from other districts to Lakhanpur testing facility."

Additional staff deployed to enhance the testing capacity

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kathua, Dr Ashok Choudhary told International Bussiness Times that testing is going smoothly at Lakhanpur.

"Additional staff has been deployed at COVID testing centre at Lakhanpur after Saturday's episode", he said and added that staff is working round the clock to facilitate entry of passengers.

Reports said that health officials from other parts of the Kathua district were asked to report at Lakahnpur to ensure smooth entry of passengers.

Long queues of passengers at Lakhanpur

Although the additional staff has been deployed, long queues of passengers were seen at Lakhanpur on Sunday. Authorities have started corona testing of all passengers travelling in commercial vehicles leading to massive jams and enormous inconvenience to tourists, pilgrims, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Some eyewitnesses said that due to the huge influx of passengers officials of the health department could not manage things on Saturday.

"It was only after officials of the health department failed to manage huge crowd, some passengers lost their patience and resorted to ransacking counters", an eye-witness said.