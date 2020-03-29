As the Covid-19 related cases near 1000, a high-level inter-ministerial group meeting was convened where a series of issues were discussed. The meeting was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan & other senior ministers.

As the country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, the meeting reviewed all issues related to Covid-19, including maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities like food, medicine, energy products among others, news agency ANI reported. Various ministries also shared their issues arising in their respective departments.

The most important decision taken in the meeting was pertaining to the outflux of migrant labours from across the country to their respective places. Temporary shelters will be provided by the government as measures to mitigate the hardships faced by the migrants who have left the national capital in huge numbers.

106 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, says Health Ministry

At least 106 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in India in last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: "There are 979 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths so far in the country. 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported In the last 24 hours."

He also said that the government is putting all efforts to make PPE and other equipment and ventilators available in sufficient numbers amid the surge of cases in India. "PPEs, ventilators and N95 masks are manufactured in the country and we are trying to import them also," he said.

However, when asked him about the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators, he said he did not have such data at that time. "Data is being monitored at the state level. High-risk cases, which include age and contact history as criteria and which are found serious are monitored. Figures are not available with me right now," he said.