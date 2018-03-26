Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji, completed its first weekend at the box office with impressive collections. The film collected over Rs 15 crore net at the domestic market in its first three days.

Hichki had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 3.30 crore. With strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the movie witnessed excellent growth over the weekend.

Having released in a limited 961 screens across India, Hichki witnessed a growth of over 60 percent Saturday, making a collection of Rs 5.35 crore. Rani's film registered further growth in its business Sunday and collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 3, taking its collection to Rs 15.35 crore by the end of its first weekend.

"#Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz." trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Considering the fact that Hichki is a non-masala film with a very small star cast, these box office numbers are excellent. Also, the movie has already recovered its cost of production (Rs 20 crore) through digital and satellite rights, and the box office earnings are direct profits.

"What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics... While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music]. [sic]," Adarsh tweeted.

Thus, Hichki is already a hit, and is likely to continue making money as viewers have liked the movie very much. With the success of Hichki, it is being said that good content is always appreciated and valued.

Another film that is doing well at the box office simultaneously with Hichki is Ajay Devgn's Raid. It is the only movie giving competition to Hichki on the commercial circuit.