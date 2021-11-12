Indian cinephiles and screen story fanatics have quite a few reasons to be thankful to the OTT platforms. What began as an alternative viewing experience apart from the mainstream television and big screen, is now being looked up to for setting new trends in the entertainment and recreation industry. A breath of fresh air in content and shows are much welcome! But how genuine and original is such content, let's find out!

On Friday, November 12, Lionsgate Play, an app for cinema and web shows launched the teaser of its newest entrant; an 'original' show starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar. Titled Hiccups & Hookups, the show's teaser has already created a buzz on social media with its quirky content.

Breaking the news of the show and its release on November 26, Lara Dutta Bhupati took to her Twitter and shared her excitement.

The no-filter family of the Raos is represented by Lara, Prateik and Shinnova, with the show being directed by Kunal Kohli.

First impressions of the show

Reacting to the teaser, Twitter user Ruchita Misra wrote, "Modern-day relatable family drama that will surely put a smile on your face!"

Another user Sarileru Nikuevaruu wondered, "Major family goals... Indian ott is ready for it? #HiccupsAndHookupsTeaser modern family drama is finally here."

However, a netizen pointed out the authenticity of this 'original' and experimental plot and shared that it seemed very similar to Zander Lehmann's Casual.

"Who else thinks that @Lionsgate's so-called original #HiccupsAndHookups is the remake of Zander Lehmann's #Casual? Mother, daughter & uncle living together... At least be truthful," tweeted Anshu.

Casual, an American TV drama series that premiered in 2015, revolves around Valerie (Michaela Watkins), a newly divorced single mother living with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey), and her daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr). The show went on for four seasons before wrapping up in 2018.