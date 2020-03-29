Not all first impressions make the impact they should. In fact, first impressions are the trickiest part of a friendship. Sometimes a good first impression can make a huge difference, and every now and then a bad impression may be a really good start to a solid and honest friendship.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan had a famous friendship and one of the least volatile ones in the industry. They've worked on a few movies together, but whenever they did, it was always magical. But, doesn't mean they got along so well from the very start.

Juhi Chawla's disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan

In the early 90s Juhi Chawla had gained ground as Bollywood's leading woman after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan was still a newcomer to Bollywood. In one of his first outings after Fauji, Aziz Mirza had signed for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

The executive producer on the film, Vivek Vaswani was eager to cast Juhi Chawla in the film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi liked the narration and the story and she asked who would be the hero in the film. Vaswani in a moment of nervousness said that he was new but looked just like Aamir Khan.

Juhi signed the film and came to the set for the shoot when she first met Shah Rukh Khan. She was shocked and confused since he neither had the body nor the features like Aamir Khan. Extremely taken aback Juhi asked, "He? He's the hero? And he's supposed to look like Aamir Khan?"

Juhi was upset at the fact, but she worked on the film considering she'd already signed the contract. The movie went on to do well commercially and through the incident, the bond between Juhi and Shah Rukh grew. The actress had spoken about it an interview and after she narrated the incident in humour, Shah Rukh Khan said laughing, "She'd already signed the film and taken the money." Luckily, everything ended with some jest.