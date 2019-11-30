The audience doesn't appear at movie theatres anymore unless a mega film of a popular actor hits the screen. Mostly, the young actors are the ultimate crowd puller capable of attracting them to the theatres. Also, these actors are bankable to bag good scripts. But it is only the senior actors who are finding it difficult to bag scripts suitable for their age. The audience is not ready to see senior actors romance actresses half their age. Thus the actors are looking to star in remakes of different languages with out of the box scripts.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi bought the remake rights of Mohanlal's Lucifer and soon, it will go on floors. A political drama in which the lead actor will play a strong role has nothing to romance with a heroine too. Chiranjeevi's next film is with Koratala Siva and it is going to have a social message, without focusing much on the 'heroic' image of the lead actor.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Speculations are rife that Nagarjuna Akkineni will be remaking Ajay Devgn's Raid, a cop drama, in Telugu. But one has to wait to know whether his next film with a debutant director is a remake or not.

During the promotions of Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna made it very clear that he is finding it difficult to get scripts because audience aren't ready to see him romancing heroines because his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are doing it. Also, he said good scripts go to young actors who are performing well.

Venkatesh Daggubati

Suresh Daggubati bought the remake rights of Asuran from Kalaipuli S Thanu. The remake will have Venkatesh Daggubati and will be directed by Srikant Addala. Shriya Saran is said to be playing the leading lady.

Besides Venky Mama and untitled Asuran remake, Venkatesh has a film with Tharun Bhascker also in his kitty. This shows that senior actors of Tollywood are confident enough in remaking successful films from other languages instead of experimenting with risky scripts.