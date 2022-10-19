Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the death case of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drugs-related charges pertaining to the case and she spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail before getting released on bail in October 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty was kept in a special cell

In a recent interview with Newslaundry, human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj opened up about Rhea and said that the actress had no airs about herself. Sudha said that Rhea was quite friendly with the inmates and took the media trial and social media criticism very sportingly. The lawyer, who, too, spent three years in prison and was released last December, said that they were unhappy with Rhea being made a scapegoat in Sushant's death case.

Sudha revealed that she was glad that the actress was kept in a special cell and wasn't brought into the main barrack. She said, "I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her."

Rhea understood that all inmates are not criminals

Recalling the first day she met her, Sudha said, "The first day (they met her), everybody was going 'Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?' You know, how people are. But she would never make a thing of it. And when she left, she had some money remaining in her account, so for all the barracks she asked for sweets to be given, and everybody came down to wish her goodbye. Then, everybody said, 'Rhea, one dance, one dance'. And she actually obliged. So sweet. She danced with them (the inmates)."

Sudha also recalled when Rhea said that she understood that although people think jail inmates are bad and all are criminals, they are undertrails and not proven to be guilty. She added that the actress had said that she would take home her memories and experience of how people were living in the jail.

Coming to the case, the NCB has filed a draft charge sheet against 34 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, alleging that Rhea purchased and financed marijuana for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.