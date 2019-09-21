Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is currently basking on the success of her latest flick Zoya Factor. The film released on September 20 and is doing well at the box office. Dulquer Salaam, son of south star Mammootty has made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Factor, by playing the lead role beside Sonam Kapoor. The promotions of the film have been in full swing and the duo look amazing together on screen. They have been talking about all the fun they have had while shooting for the film, and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja became a very good friend of Dulquer's by the time the film was wrapped.

During one of the interviews, Sonam revealed that she made a WhatsApp group with Anand and Dulquer. In the beginning, everything was going smooth and once the boys started talking about the 'boy things', they removed Sonam from the group. This is pretty much hilarious.

Dulquer Salmaan said, "Anand is also crazy about cars and bikes, just like me. We were doing all the boy talking and then after some time, we felt that it is unnecessary to have Sonam reading all that we discuss. So we removed her from the group." The friendship of these three gives us some goals, isn't it?

Zoya Factor narrates the story of Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian cricket team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency, and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.