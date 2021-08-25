Actor-politician Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in a special way on Tuesday. On the beautiful occasion, the couple remarried as their son Vedhant wanted to witness his parent's wedding ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj shared photos from his wedding-cum-anniversary celebrations on Twitter on Tuesday night and wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss." The string of images from the anniversary celebration, showed the couple, Prakash and Pony, kissing each other after exchanging the rings.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it ???. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

On August 24, 2010, Pony Verma and Prakash Raj tied the knot and they are parents to son Vedhant. The 'Bommarillu' actor was earlier married to Lalitha Kumari, however, they divorced in 2009. They have two daughters. Prakash's daughters Meghana and Pooja from his first were also present at the anniversary bash.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prakash had shared a throwback image from his original wedding ceremony with Pony. "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night" .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj," the actor tweeted.

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..??? #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakash Raj is busy shooting for his upcoming projects despite his recent shoulder surgery. Recently, the actor was seen filming for Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Madhya Pradesh.