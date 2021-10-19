Rumours are abuzz with film industry that Samantha, who announced his separation from Naga Chaitanya recently, was the first choice to play the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Lion, directed by Atlee Kumar.

Wasn't Nayanthara the First Choice for Lion?

The latest buzz is that Atlee Kumar had offered the movie to Samantha before approaching Nayanthara last year. However, the actress turned down the offer as she was planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya.

Recently, Neelima Guna, producer of Samantha's upcoming film Shaakuntalam, revealed about Samantha's plans over having baby with Naga Chaitanya. "Last year itself, when my father director Gunasekhar garu and I approached Samantha for Shaakuntalam, she loved the story and was very excited by it, but she told us that if she were to accept the role, the shooting should be completed by maximum July/August this year. She informed me that she was planning to start a family and that she wants to become a mother and that it would be her priority," she said.

Samantha's Ends Marriage

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have ended their marriage and they announced the news of their separation recently. Ever since then, they have been plenty of rumours around their divorce.

Coming to Lion, there have been speculations of the movie being a remake of one of the director's hit movie. Many speculated that Theri might be adapted to Hindi with King Khan playing the dual roles. However, the latest buzz is that it is a fresh script and Lion is a detective flick.

Rana Daggubati and Priyamani are part of the cast.

The movie is likely to hit the screens in 2022.