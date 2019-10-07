Actor Rana Daggubati, who has been in the US since a few months, is finally back to his motherland. The actor was busy with VFX and other pre-production work for his upcoming mythological film Hiranyakashyap directed by Gunasekhar.

The ongoing pre-production work has been in progress for the last two years. During this journey, it is observed that Rana lost some kilos and is sporting a lean look now. Also, he had to answer questions like whether he went to the US to get his kidney transplant or is he suffering from some health-related issues. The Baahubali actor replied to all of them like a pro and thrashed all the rumours.

Well, the latest reports claim that the actor, for a few months from now, will move to Mumbai, instead of living in Hyderabad. It is said that his father Suresh Babu has asked him to stay in the financial capital as it would help them to deal with some finance-related things. So Rana's cousin has made all the necessary arrangements in Mumbai for the actor.

Rana's aunt Lakshmi, who is the mother of actor Naga Chaitanya and sister of Suresh Babu is going to stay with Rana and look after him.

Rana will be next seen in the Bollywood multi starrer movie Housefull 4, which is going to hit the screen soon. The actor plays the antagonist in this film and has replaced Nana Patekar for the role. His look from the trailer has received tremendous responses. Also, he has a number of films in various languages lined up and is shooting for them one after the other. Reportedly, he is going to have a packed schedule next year. Also, he is yet to reveal for which of his film is he going to sport the leaner look.