Ram Potheni couldn't promote his recent release iSmart Shankar because he is on a vacation in Spain with his family. The film released on July 18 and has created enough buzz even without the actor promoting it.

"Initially, the film was slated for release on July 12, but later was postponed to July 18 due to technical reasons. Keeping July 12 in mind, actor Ram, and his family members have planned a trip to Spain and have booked tickets accordingly," a source from the production house told International Business Times, India.

"Ram thought of staying back and so his family members. It was leading to a huge loss of money as the whole family was going. So the actor decided to go on his much-needed vacation," added the source.

This Puri Jagannadh directorial is produced under Puri Connects and has Charmme Kaur as the co-producer. Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Aggerwal are the leading ladies in this film. The actresses were the ones who spoke to the media and gave interviews about the film. Puri Jagannadh spoke to selective media houses.

We have also learnt that while talking to press in Hyderabad, Puri Jagannadh accepted that he was inspired by iBoy, a British film and that's how he got the idea of making iSmart Shankar.

Well, looks like the craze that Ram has in youth has helped the film a lot and it is receiving a positive response.