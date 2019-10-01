Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being widely discussed on social media for its production value, technicalities and the cast.

The VFX of the film has been in the news since the production began and Ram Charan and Surender Reddy have taken utmost care that it increases the traction to the movie.

At the pre-release event, Rajamouli said that Sye Raa has about 3800 VFX shots, while Baahubali had only 2300 VFX shots. He said, "This is a historic movie. I first congratulate Paruchuri Brothers for conceiving the idea of telling Narasimha Reddy's story."

"It was a Telugu warrior to have waged the first rebellion against the British. Ram Charan dared to produce the movie and Sye Raa is a gift not just to Chiranjeevi garu but everyone.I know how difficult it is to make an emotional film in the milieu of VFX. I congratulate director Surender Reddy for pulling it off," he had added.

It is being said that more than 17 VFX companies across the globe had worked for Sye Raa and bizarre effects have been created for the film. It is expected that Rs 45 crore has been spent on visual effects.

Sye Raa is all set to hit the screen on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Production Company, the film has Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kichha Sudeep, Anushka Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Ravi Kishan and others in key roles.

The team has been busy with back-to-back promotions in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi and finally landed in Hyderabad.

The film is being made under a budget of Rs 270 crore and marks the 151st film of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Music for the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.