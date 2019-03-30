Nicolas Cage might have thought fourth time would be a charm for him but it looks like he has to work extra hard to find "the one." The National Treasure movie star tied the knots four days ago and now he is already asking a judge to annul his marriage.

The 55-year-old Nicolas Cage married his fourth wife Erika Koike (20 years younger than him) in Las Vegas. The married couple applied for a marriage license in Clark County on March 23 but just after four days, Cage was asking a judge to cancel the marriage after getting a certificate on the same day as his annulment filing. Not only this, Nicolas Cage is pleading to head for a divorce if the said annulment is not possible.

There is very little known about Nicolas Cage's fourth wife but as per obtained documents, she is credited as a make-up artist for a short film, Hankikanto. She was spotted with the Snowden movie star at Puerto Rico, where Cage had been filming for the movie Primal.

As of now, there are no other details revealed to the media about the possible reason behind Nicolas Cage's decision to end this marriage. Over the years, there have been several speculations about his personal life and now fans are just hoping that the Ghost Rider movie star will come out from this stronger than before.

A look at Nicolas Cage's marriages:

Nicolas Cage has been married three times. He married actress Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and parted ways in 2001. His second marriage was to singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married on August 10, 2002, but filed for divorce just after four months. Their divorce was finalized in 2004. It should be noted that his divorce proceeding was longer than his second marriage.

Nicolas Cage's third wife was Alice Kim, a former Los Angeles resident who worked as a waitress at a Korean nightclub. She gave birth to their son, Kal-El (yes, after DC Comics' Superman's birth name.) Nicolas and Alice got married at a private ranch in California in 2004 and got separated in January 2016. It was Nicolas Cage's longest marriage to date.