While almost the entire clan of Bollywood superstars are present on social media to have direct access to their fans and followers if not literally, actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of those actors who have successfully managed to keep himself away from the social media. And, it seems that the 39-year-old actor has no plans to join the league in near future.

In a recent interview, the actor's mother Neetu Kapoor opened up about her thoughts regarding this and said that she feels that the 'Sanju' actor has taken the right decision to avoid himself from popular social media platforms.

Actors have become more accessible

Explaining her views in a recent interview with ETimes, Neetu Kapoor reportedly said that in earlier times, actors did not have access to any social media accounts which eventually lead their fans to have a craze for them. She said that the unavailability of the stars made their fans curious to know more about them and created that urge to see them on the big screen.

The veteran actress believes that nowadays, with actors sharing regular updates and photos with their fans and followers on Instagram or other social media platforms, they have become way more accessible which eventually has reduced the craze of their fans. Thus, considering these factors, she feels that her son Ranbir Kapoor has adopted the right decision by staying away from social media.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony at his own residence in Mumbai. The pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony had left their fans wanting to get a glimpse of their favourite actor even more.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has quite a few films lined up in his kitty, including like, 'Brahmastra' with Alia, Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor, 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna and 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor.