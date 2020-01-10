With Sarileru Nekevaru being all set to hit to the theatre on January 10, lead actor Mahesh Babu seems confident that the movie will win the audience's hearts. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor spoke about how the movie has panned out and gave its credit to director Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu said that Anil narrated the script of Sarileru to him when F2 was being filmed. The actor was impressed by the story and had immediately said yes to it. However, he had asked for some time to begin the shoot.

"But after watching F2, I couldn't wait to begin working with Anil. So I called him up and asked whether there is a possibility begin shooting as soon as possible. He was so happy and we began shooting post my vacation after Maharshi, which is in July and by December, the film is wrapped up. I just couldn't believe that he completed such a big film in five months, and that too with perfect planning and preparation," said Mahesh.

Vijayashanti, who is playing a professor in the film, has made a comeback in the industry after 13 long years. Talking about how the experience has been, the actor said that he felt nostalgic on his first day of shoot with Vijayashanti. "I don't even know how 30 years have passed. On the first day, I felt that Koduku Diddhina Kapuram was made just yesterday. In these 30 years, I met her a couple of times at airport and the other time too, the situation was somewhat similar. Working with her once again, was amazing," said the Khaleja actor.

After a long break, Mahesh Babu is doing a character that is full of emotions. In his last four to five films, the actor has delivered serious and message-oriented stories. "As per the feedback I received, I heard that general audiences and my fans want to see me in a mass film that has all the commercial aspects. Have been wanting do take a break from those message-oriented films and focus on some comedy too. So I couldn't say 'no' to Anil when he came to me with a script that has everything I wanted," he said.

Mahesh Babu also said that Anil Ravipudi's films have amazing comedy and that is one reason he wanted to work with him. Sarileru Nekevaru is produced by Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments and Ghattamaneni Movies and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.