Cardi B scared the bejesus out of everyone by tweeting, "Wish I was dead" and deleting it immediately. Fans have been sharing their concern over the rapper's health since then. With a hectic schedule that barely allows her to breathe in peace, life hasn't been all that simple for the celebrity. Further delving into what made Cardi B say those words, a source has revealed what is really happening with her.

A source told HollywoodLife, "Cardi has been on the go and working nonstop between her performances, focusing on new music, travelling, and raising Kulture [her one-year-old daughter]. She really doesn't give herself a break very often because she's such a hard worker and so dedicated to building her empire, and she's harder on herself than anyone else."

Another source explained, "Cardi has struggled with feelings of being overwhelmed with fame and working so hard all the time and while she knows how to cope, she's also human and has her off days, too. As soon as Cardi tweeted what she did, she realized that it wasn't something to take lightly and decided to delete it because she knew people would misinterpret what she said and that's the last thing she wanted to do."

Turns out, this is not the first time that Cardi has been super real and honest about her state of mind with her fans on social media.

"Oftentimes Cardi loves to be real to her fans and tell it like it is, but she then forgets the power that she holds and what her words hold. Sometimes she does [things] without thinking [whereas] she should think and then do. This was a wake-up call," stated a source.

Affirming that everything is okay with her, the source concluded, "She is in a good place and her family life and career are just as great, which is a breath of fresh air [for those] who were scared that she was in a bad place."

Well, with a booked schedule for standalone gigs as well as performances in festivals such as Veld Music Festival, Baja Beach Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and so, until October 2019, it is expected that she can get quite overwhelmed.

Not to mention the gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Hustlers, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and more in pivotal roles.