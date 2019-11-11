Sonya Saxena, aka Ankita Saxena, is a very popular fashion blogger, influencer, and a model who belongs to Delhi. She is a very beautiful creation of God who enchants the admirers with her beauty, guise, and fashion. She started modeling at a very young age when she was 18 and started blogging in fashion and travel niche. After starting her journey she always tasted success and never looked back.

How did She become Sonya Saxena from Ankita Saxena? The reason behind her name Change:

Sonya's parents named her Ankita in childhood and the same name continued to her school, senior secondary school and college. But at home, she was always called Sonya, her nickname given by her parents as well. As she grew up and stepped into the modeling and fashion industry, she changed her original name to Sonya as it was more appealing and fashionable as compared to Ankita. The name Sonya sounds better than Ankita and suits her personality the most. She believes in "always be yourself and express yourself" & therefore she chose a name that best expressed her beauty and personage.

Thus the cute little Ankita becomes Sonya when stepping into this model industry.

