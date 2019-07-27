Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed again that she is part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie, which is based on Tamil historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. This is her fourth movie with the ace filmmaker after Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan (Raavan in Hindi).

The Bachchan 'bahu' was in Chennai recently to inaugurate Longines' new boutique when she confirmed the news about teaming up with Mani Ratnam stating that it is an "honour" to work with him, but she refused to divulge details about the mega-budget project. "I don't think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project," said Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai was introduced to films by Mani Ratnam with Iruvar for which she keeps him in high regards. "He's my Guru. I started my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there's such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to," she added while indicating that the project should be formally announced by the filmmaker himself.

Aishwarya Rai's characters in Mani Ratnam's films have always remained major attraction irrespective of the films' fate at the box office.

Coming back to Ponniyin Selvan, it is a dream project of Mani Ratnam which is expected to take off in September. Not just Aishwarya alone, her father and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is rumoured to be part of the project.

As per the reports, Amitabh Bachchan as Sundara Chozhar, Sathyaraj as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandhini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Keerthy Suresh as Kunthavai Naachiyaar, and Karthi as Vanthiya Devan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's creation.

So far, Vikram has confirmed about working with Mani Ratnam in the film. "When Mani Ratnam narrated me the script and told me about the outline of the character and I was like 'Wow'. It is very intense, fierce, aggressive kind of role for which I have to build a little more body and looks have to be changed. It is more like a beast kind of role and I have been looking for something like this. You can't call him a villain, but is nothing less than being a villain. I have been wanting to do something like this and finally, the chance has come," he told in an interview with The International Business Times.