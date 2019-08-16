Actor Sharwanand is pretty much happy with the positive response Ranarangam is receiving at the box office and all the love his fans are showering on him. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner and has Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading ladies.

Sharwanand had a lot of expectations on Padi Padi Leche Manasu. But when tanked at the box office, which is something that he didn't expect, the actor started looking for better scripts.

But much before Padi Padi... Sharwa agreed to be part of Ranarangam and has been prepping for it since two years. "I am glad that the audiences have liked the film. The whole team has worked hard for two years and now, finally, we are enjoying the fruit of it. I am happy and satisfied as our efforts are being appreciated by the audience," he said.

Sharwanand, met with an accident a couple of months ago, while shooting for 96 and underwent a shoulder surgery. He has recovered completely now and is doing really well. "I am glad that I could complete Ranarangam before meeting with the accident. There are a lot of action scenes in the film and it wouldn't have been possible to do with an injured shoulder. The completion of the film would have taken some more time then," he said.

Sharwanand is currently busy shooting for the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. In Telugu, Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni are playing the lead roles. The film is being directed by Prem Kumar, the man who directed the Tamil version.

The shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad and other cities. Almost 70 per cent of the film has been completed and Sharwa is pretty happy with the way the film is shaping up.

"We are hoping to release the film later this year. If the formalities remain unfinished by the end of the year, it will be released earlier next year. Have shaved my beard now, after completing shooting for the scenes that need beard. All of us are looking forward to the release of the film just like the audience," he added.

The whole team of Ranarangam is happy with the number the film is making at the box office and so is Sharwanand who has a film called Sreekaram in his kitty as well.