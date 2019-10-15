A complete ball of energy and enthusiasm who has been taking away the morning blues of every Jaipurite with her incredible interaction skills, the one and only RJ Devangana has built her empire on FM Tadka. Her name goes synonymous with media and entertainment as she has been in this industry for around 11 years. She has hosted many radio shows on channels with Red FM and FM Tadka. Previously she worked with 89.1 Radio 4 FM in Dubai as an RJ for the show called Bollywood Adda. Her skill of wooing the audience has made her a successful host at many plush weddings and grand parties in the Pink City for which she recently won the Best Radio Jockey Award at Pride Media's Award show under Shubh Weddings.

In a career span of over a decade, she has worked with many Bollywood personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Salim Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan and many others. As of now, she is coming up with a celebrity talk show 'Closer To Stars' which will release on a leading digital entertainment platform. The teaser of the show which had 'Sacred Games 2' and 'Mirzapur' fame Pankaj Tripathi with her is already making waves on the internet. Sharing her views about it, she said, "I believe in moving ahead with the times. Today with easy access to the internet, everything is digital. Radio is my love but I wanted to do something in digital space. There was an opportunity and I was quick to jump on to it. We shot the first episode inside the house of Mr Pankaj Tripathi." The show will bring the fans closer to their favourite stars and who better than RJ Devangana be a host of it.

When asked if she has bid adieu to radio and hosting events, she said, "No. Like I said radio is love. Be it Jaipur or Dubai I have enjoyed my work. So never say never. As far as event anchoring is concerned, I did a couple of international shows in Malaysia and Dubai. I have queries for the upcoming wedding season and other luxury events. I will have to find a way to manage both my show and events. My passion will help me ease it" We are totally in for her dedication towards doing different works in life. Till now, she has achieved many accolades in her life. To highlight a few, she won RJ of The Year award by ACEF and CNBC 2018-2019 and was felicitated by the Swami Vivekanand Youth Icon Award in 2018. Apart from this, she has also been awarded as the best anchor by the Federation of Event Managers Rajasthan Eventisthan and has been featured among the top 50 influencing personalities. With such tremendous progress, RJ Devangana is one name who is all set to rule the digital space after her successful run as a radio jockey.

