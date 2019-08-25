The link-up rumours of Anushka Shetty with Prabhas have been doing rounds for a while now. National media had questioned them about the same during Baahubali promotions, but the duo rubbished the claims.

With the release of Prabhas's Saaho round the corner, the actor is now being questioned on his relationship with Anushka during all promotional interviews. It looks like he is fed up of clarifying the rumours now.

Irrespective of what people have to say, everybody loves the duo's chemistry on screen and their fans expect to see them together forever.

When the media person asked Prabhas if he and Anushka will be pairing up once again, he said, "I am looking forward to if things cooperate. Before Baahubali also, we did two films called Mirchi and Billa. So I don't know. Next, I am doing a film with Pooja Hegde and the film is being directed by Radhakrishna of Jill fame. I am kinda going slowly. So I don't know when I will ever team up with Anushka."

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Prabhas was asked to clarify the link-up rumour and he said that there is nothing but friendship in between them. "Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in the last two years? The question was posed to me on Karan Johar's show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Bahubali costar) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn't as if I had prepared them," he said.