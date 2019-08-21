When Star Maa revealed that it is none other Akkineni Nagarjuna who would be hosting the show, many viewers were looking forward to watching the show to see his style of hosting. Many were expecting to see either Jr NTR or Nani once again as host. But, most of Nagarjuna's fans were happy to see him on the small screen once again. Earlier, he played the host of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and that show was a grand success. So, it was obvious that he would nail the job, and yes, he is doing it.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has completed four weeks successfully, thanks to the contestants and the cool host Nagarjuna. The actor is enjoying being the host and here's a lot more he had to say about the show.

"Understanding 15 people at a time is not a small task. I am still in the process of doing it. By the time I understand them, their nature and behaviour, they are changing. Which means the person whom I saw last week doesn't behave the same way this week. So I am taking some time, and slowly getting used to their nature," said the actor who was recently seen in Manmadhudu 2.

Nagarjuna has prepped up himself very well to do his job. He has watched a few episodes from the previous seasons too and never expected that he would be hosting it one day. Also, the 59-year-old actor said that he feels he has got a chance to interact with small screen audience and entertain them once again.

When asked about what he thinks about the concept of the show, he said, "I have no idea how those 12 people are living in the same house without stepping out of it for a month now. I can never imagine myself that way. I can't sit at home for more than two days and I cannot imagine sharing my bed and bathroom with anyone else than Amala. But I appreciate the way all of the contestants are managing to stay together and support each other when in need. I am eager to know who is going to win the title."