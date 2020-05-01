Every doctor is specialized in a field which makes him or her an expert. Very few have massive knowledge about different medical streams. Dr Neeraj Sahni is a sheer genius who has immensely contributed to the field of dentistry and medicine. Popularly known as 'Esthetic Pundit' or 'Facial Architect', he pursued his MSc from the Eastman Dental Institute and Hospital in London after which he studied higher medicine. Being a trusted name in the field of dentistry, he offers international standard quality dental and medical services at an affordable price. Moreover, Dr Sahni's 17 years of global work experience with the best hospitals in the UK make him a distinguished dentist.

Besides this, he is the only dentist and doctor in India to hold degrees in medicine and Dentistry. There are not one but multiple things that make him stand apart from other clinicians. Dr Neeraj follows NICE UK healthcare guidelines. In other words, a patient would be suggested the most conservative treatment plan with minimum and relevant investigations. His dual degrees benefit him the most as he can handle all the complicated cases with ease. Understanding the needs and ethnicity of the patient, the doctor holds expertise in bloodless and painless treatments.

After studying in abroad, he returned to his motherland and now provides consultations at several locations of the world including Delhi, Gurgaon, Dubai, Budapest and London. Doing the incredible work, he has published many medical articles, books and also the blogs on his website. As far as plastic surgery is concerned, he has a special team with global experience. Some of the best beauty services provided are nose correction, breast reduction, breast implants, double chin correction, figure correction, tummy tuck, dimple creation, eyelid surgery among other services.

The expert is an award-winning doctor and dentist at Avana – a clinic which offers dentistry, cosmetology and plastic surgery under one roof. In 2013, he was awarded the Best Dental Entrepreneur who has even contributed towards NASA Dental Curriculum. Apart from this, he has been a researcher at the University of London, a guest speaker at the University of Sharjah and an author for International Medical Journals.