The only thing which defines every creative person is their innovative and creative skills. To stay in the game, innovation plays a key role, be it artists, designers or any other creative personalities. Fashion designing is one such arena which has time and again set a bar in terms of creativity. One of the renowned names in the fashion industry, Bani Pasricha has established herself as a celebrated name in the fashion industry. A biotechnologist turned designer, she launched her own fashion label in 2012 and has been progressing since then.

The designer recently launched her new collection 'The Pharaohs' based on Egyptian monarchs and their goddesses Wadjet and Nekhbet. The launch of her new collection was held at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week in February last month. The designs created by Bani are unique in its own way which shows her love for travel, culture and historical and vintage things. While speaking about her new collection, she said, "In September 2019, when I visited Harrods in London, I was smitten by the Egyptian architecture and was inclined towards the historic culture of the Pharaohs like Tutankhamun, Nefertiti, Ramesses and Cleopatra. The opulence, wealth and power held by these monarchs inspired me to launch my own designs based on the Pharaohs".

Bani's work was not only appreciated by media and press, but it also left the fashion police impressed. Her designs got featured on Harpers Bazaar and the collection was another milestone in her career. "The entire collection I created was on Dutch Satin with extensive embroidery in gold and midnight blue", added Pasricha. With having a perfect combination of elegance and royalty in her designs, Bani Pasricha never fails to set a benchmark with her work in the fashion industry. When asked about what's next for her, the fashion designer stated that she is currently exploring the world and understanding different traditions which she can inculcate in her works.