Salman Khan's remuneration for Bigg Boss Hindi has made headlines in recent times and has raised many eyebrows. He is getting paid Rs 31 crore per weekend. The next question that struck the Telugu audience is how much Nagarjuna would be receiving for Bigg Boss Telugu.

A rumour has been doing rounds all over, which says that the actor is receiving Rs 12 lakh per episode. The season will not run for less than 105 days, which means around 15 weeks. Well, he appears on the show only during Saturday and Sunday. So now you better calculate and see how much the Akkineni man is going to get paid on the whole.

Well, what Jr NTR and Nani were paid is very much less when compared to what Nagarjuna is getting. It is all about the experience, seniority and stardom. We also learnt that Nagarjuna used to get paid Rs 7 lakh per episode for hosting Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He hosted the show for two consecutive seasons and later, it was taken up by actor Chiranjeevi.

Moreover, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed inside the premises of Annapurna Studios, 7 Acres. As per the report, the management of the show has signed a contract for three years with Annapurna Studios for the construction of the house.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is going on air from July 21 and in the last couple of days, the management of the show has been facing casting couch allegations. Till now, neither the management of the channel nor the actor responded on the controversy.

On the work front, he has Manmadhudu 2 to release on August 9.