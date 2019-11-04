It is often argued that success does not depend upon your education qualifications or titles. Here's a perfect example that it depends upon a person's talent, confidence and courage to dream big. Philip Mansour from Los Angeles, California is an entrepreneur who has learnt things practically in life. His academic performance was not so good which saw him drop out of high school in 10th grade. After that, he got his General Education Development (GED), which are a series of tests that show high school education and is as equal as doing an actual diploma course.

He started being an entrepreneur at an early age of 17 by started with his own business on eBay. He then launched his own wholesale company when he was 19 after a lot of research and analysis. He started selling wholesale digital electronics to small tech shops of the world. He gained practical experience about how to run the business and also learned how important it is to step out of the comfort zone to successfully be self-employed. In 2009, he decided to try his hand in the software space as he sold several niche software products and services. The 31-year old businessman made his work speak for himself and he filled his bank balance which had his monthly profit up to 6 figures. Apart from this, the year 2013 Philip became a consultant to a lot of companies who wanted to build their brand value and maintain a strong client base. He shared his experience which helped many companies grow significantly and amount which he got as his consultation fees has skyrocketed.

Trying out multiple business options, he launched Kontexo_dot_com in April 2018 which was an SMS communication platform for small businesses. He then sold the business in September 2019. In November 2018, Philip jointly started venturing into the cosmetic business and started a magnetic eyeliner and eyelashes company called Glamnetic_dot_com which goes by its Instagram name as 'glamnetic'. The cosmetic products went on sale by the end of July 2019. The very next month, the entrepreneur sold 50% of the company to focus on his new and exclusive cosmetic brand. He will soon unveil the brand name and will launch it by early next year. We are really excited about what he has in store for everyone. His story is an inspiration for all aspiring entrepreneurs.

