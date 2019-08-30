It's very rare when actors get to spend some quality time with their family members, sitting in the balcony and witness the beauty of the sunset. And when they get such time, they make the utmost use of it and have fun.

Well, looks like actor Venkatesh Daggubati is enjoying some free time he has got from his busy schedules. And he is spending that time by chilling and relaxing at home. On Friday, the actor shared a photograph on his official Instagram handle where is seen sitting on the bench in his balcony and is enjoying the view of the sunset.

It is known that Venkatesh lives in Manikonda and he has his own ways of spending free time. Also, he prefers to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Venky's wife Neeraja has clicked a photograph of the actor enjoying the view from their balcony and it looks amazing. The sky looks just like a palate of colours and like someone has splashed all those colours together at once. Also, looks like Venkatesh has loved the pic so much, that he shared it by captioning it as, "One of my favourite ways to spend the evening. Pic credit: Dearest Wife." (sic)

The actor is currently shooting for Venky Mama which is being directed by Bobby. This film has Payal Rajput, Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitanya also in the lead roles. Later filmmaker Dr Ramanaidu has always wanted to see Venkatesh and Chaitanya together on screen again. The uncle and nephew duo were seen just once on-screen together in Premam in which Venky did a cameo. So Venky Mama is going to be a special film for Daggubati and Akkineni families.

After Venky Mama, Venkatesh is said to be teaming up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for his upcoming film. Recently, this versatile actor has completed 33 years of journey in the film industry as an actor.