Amit Singh has been an automobile fanatic ever since he was a kid and his Instagram is a proof of it.

Amit is a devout follower of the cult of cars and has an encyclopedic knowledge of car brands and models. His automobile is his true ride or die.

As a kid, Amit was always fascinated towards cars and one day his dad finally got home a WagonR. Later, they bought a second-hand silver accent which built his passion to buy a luxurious car.

Soon his passion, dedication and hard-work turned into his favour. Amit bought an XUV followed by a Range Rover. The Range Rover was his first step towards achieving his dream.

While Amit had already owned a lot of cars, his passion didn't let him stop. He currently, also owns a Lamborghini huracan spider, Ferrari 488 spider and many more.

Amit is in good touch with recent developments in the automobile sector and has immense knowledge about the automobile industry.