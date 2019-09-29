One of the most popular app TikTok has made many people overnight stars. The best thing about it is that it takes no time to spread on the internet. Many people have become popular on social media with their TikTok videos. Yousaf Razzaq is that name who surprisingly made everyone his fans through the lip-syncing app. Popularly known as 'YousifIsHere', he has got a great fan following on TikTok and is growing faster on Instagram as well. He is from Dubai and has been a model and an actor.

Yousaf became a talk of the town when his latest video featuring Sanjay Dutt with the song 'Aakhir Tumhe Aana Hai' playing in the background broke the internet. He has been a former advertiser and has great expertise in social media. "I started making TikTok videos just for the sake of passing my time. I enjoyed doing it so much that I started to post my videos regularly and I got a great response from everyone. Gradually I was going through the flow, but I never realized that it would make me a talking point on the internet. It feels really great when good things happen unexpectedly", said the renowned TikTok star.

He has been working as a model and an actor in Dubai. Being an actor he is very disciplined about fitness and believes in simplicity. Besides this, Yousaf is a big car lover and loves to travel across the globe. Moreover, he also revealed that his dream car is Bentley and he is really working hard to make it a reality. With making everyone go crazy with his videos, we wonder what unique content Yousaf plans to bring on the internet. Well, it is really interesting as well as surprising to see how the internet makes ordinary people overnight stars.

