Losing your car key can be a stressful situation, especially when you're unsure of what to do next. Many car owners often overlook the importance of securing their car keys through insurance. While car insurance covers a variety of aspects of your vehicle, replacing a lost car key may not be covered unless you have added coverage for it. In this blog, we'll explore everything you need to know about replacing your lost car keys in India.

Things to Do if Your Key is Lost

If you can't find your car's key, do the following:

Check Thoroughly

Before jumping to conclusions, always start by checking your surroundings carefully. Sometimes, the key might be lying in a spot you haven't thought of yet, such as under a couch cushion, in a jacket pocket, or at the last place you visited. You'll be surprised how often keys can turn up in the most unexpected places.

Before jumping to conclusions, always start by checking your surroundings carefully. Sometimes, the key might be lying in a spot you haven't thought of yet, such as under a couch cushion, in a jacket pocket, or at the last place you visited. You'll be surprised how often keys can turn up in the most unexpected places.

The next step is to immediately notify your insurance company. The main reason for this is that when you lose your car keys, there's a possibility that your vehicle could be stolen with that key, especially if it's a smart key or FOB (Frequency Operated Button). Informing your insurance company will protect you from future claims being rejected should the car be stolen. Provide all the necessary details about the loss.

The next step is to immediately notify your insurance company. The main reason for this is that when you lose your car keys, there's a possibility that your vehicle could be stolen with that key, especially if it's a smart key or FOB (Frequency Operated Button). Informing your insurance company will protect you from future claims being rejected should the car be stolen. Provide all the necessary details about the loss.

If you've lost your car key and cannot locate it, you should file an FIR with the local police station. This is crucial if your car key has been stolen. If the car is stolen later with the lost key, your claim might be rejected if you don't have a police report. An FIR helps prove that you took the necessary legal steps to report the loss.

If you've lost your car key and cannot locate it, you should file an FIR with the local police station. This is crucial if your car key has been stolen. If the car is stolen later with the lost key, your claim might be rejected if you don't have a police report. An FIR helps prove that you took the necessary legal steps to report the loss.

Having a spare key can be a lifesaver in such situations. If you're far from home, it may not always be easy to access your spare key. In such cases, it is advisable to move your car to a secure location and get the spare key.

Having a spare key can be a lifesaver in such situations. If you're far from home, it may not always be easy to access your spare key. In such cases, it is advisable to move your car to a secure location and get the spare key.

However, the smart keys of modern vehicles, which allow keyless entry and push-button start, are more difficult to replace. If you lose this type, you'll likely need to visit a dealership, where they will reprogram a new key to your vehicle.

Consider Changing the Locks

If you're concerned about the security of your car and its contents, consider having the locks and ignition replaced. This is especially important if your car holds valuable items. Changing the locks might be costly, so you need to weigh the cost versus the vehicle's value.

While it might be tempting to use a local locksmith to get an unauthorised key made, it is important to note that this could void your car's warranty. Such duplicate keys might also lead to potential damage to your vehicle's lock or ignition system. It's best to avoid using these to ensure the safety and security of your car.

Key Replacement Cover in Car Insurance

Many car owners aren't aware that vehicle insurance policies can offer a solution to the lost key problem. Some comprehensive car insurance policies offer key replacement coverage as an add-on. This rider is particularly useful if you own a high-end car or one with a smart key. Here's what it typically includes:

Key Replacement:If your key is lost, the policy will cover the cost of replacing it, including locksmith fees and reprogramming the vehicle. Coverage for Theft or Burglary: If your car keys are stolen in a burglary, your insurance will cover the replacement of the keys, locks, and lockset. Damaged Keys: If your key is damaged or broken, the policy will cover the cost of replacement. Repair or Replacement of Locks: In case of theft or damage, the policy may also cover the cost of replacing locks and reprogramming systems to prevent unauthorised access.

This add-on helps you avoid expensive replacement costs, especially for high-tech keys like FOBs or smart keys. It is important to check with your insurance provider to understand the limits and coverage options available under your car insurance policy.

Conclusion

Losing your car key can be a major inconvenience, but with the right steps and coverage, it doesn't have to be a disaster. Whether you opt for a locksmith or rely on your car insurance for key replacement, knowing your options in advance can help reduce stress. Opt for a key replacement coverage with your comprehensive car insurance for extra peace of mind.

Summary: Car keys come in various types, including traditional, transponder, FOB keys, folding keys, and smart keys. If lost, each requires different recovery methods. If you lose a key, check your surroundings, inform your insurance company, and use a spare one if possible. Avoid using unauthorised keys. If no spare is available, a locksmith can help, but changing locks may be necessary for security. Some insurance policies offer key replacement coverage in case of lost, stolen, or damaged keys and lock repairs.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purpose only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.