Ever since SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been released, the 'bromance' between the two powerful actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been the talk of the town. The duo essayed the fictional characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought against the British Raj, in different timelines of Indian history. The two actors were seen sharing a strong bond in the reel as well as in real-life during the promotion of the magnum opus.

Are the two actors best friends?

However, the reality is that there has been a staunch rivalry between the families of the two actors that has lasted for more than thirty years. In an interview with the media, Jr. NTR has confessed to the rivalry and admitted that it was 'RRR, which brought the duo together.

Both the actors come from respective big and famous families in Tollywood and their individual fan bases have always been divided, creating an undeclared rivalry between them. However, the actor said, "The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now."

'RRR' roaring successfully in theatres

Meanwhile, the film has already taken the global box office by storm thereby breaking many initial records on its way, especially in the Telugu states and the USA among others. It had a massive opening at the Hindi box office and is racing towards Rs. 200 crore net mark in the same market. The most interesting thing about 'RRR' is that the film has maintained its trend even on Monday after striking a successful weekend.