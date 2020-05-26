Rashmika Mandanna is an actor who can inspire any girl to look her stylish best out there. It could be a performance on screen, beauty, the maturity level she has, and her fashion choices. The Bheeshma actor makes sure she utilises all the opportunities. Be it her western outfits or the ethnic ones... Rashmika never fails in impressing you.

Back in those Kirrik Party days, Rashmika's wardrobe mainly compromised of traditional outfits. Later when she made her Telugu debut with Chalo also, she kept promoting the film in a traditional avatar.

She is someone who always prefers wearing ethnic outfits. But by giving a twist to them, she has made us fall in love with those outfits. In western outfits, which she is seen in very rarely, the actress manages to nail to her looks by pairing them up with a pair of glasses and statement earrings.

There have been many stylists and designers who have helped Rashmika look glamourous. Wardha Ahmed, Geethika Chadda, Shravya Varma, Raji Raaga, Queen and Ro (The OG Queen) and Shraddha Ponnappa have been the constant ones in recent times when it comes to styling Rashmika.

From wearing a sari with ease to dressing up herself like a doll in a pink midi dress, Rashmika's choice of clothes has been inspiring. Those pastel colours and statement dresses have always been the trend after she wore them. In fact, there have been some fashion trends which the actress herself started.

On the work front, Rashmika is waiting to begin shooting for Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa. In Tamil, she has Karthi's Sultan. Reports are that she is being considered to play the leading lady in Jr NTR and Trivikram's next.