As Instagram opened its door for people to showcase their knack and reach millions, today we have thousands of influencers. But we aren't following everyone, are we? Among a plethora of influencers, there is Gaurav Manoj Singh, who is also an influencer.

Well, you might already know him as a travel buff, but wait, a dozen people out there are already travel enthusiasts. So what makes him different? Well, he doesn't travel to feed his Instagram content; instead, he travels to nurture his wanderlust. And therefore, all the pictures that you see from his travel stories are raw and authentic; a little less scripted and filtered. This has inspired several individuals to be authentic.

Besides these, his lifestyle has motivated millions to live an animated life and a less trendy life. In the pursuit of continuing to be a social media lemming, many people end up living a boisterous life. He maintains a balance between his online and offline life.

Moreover, if you think that he is famous only on social media, then no. He is not just a reel-life influencer but also a real-life one. He is an individual who knows the arts of leadership and has eloquence while expressing his thoughts. These qualities have brought him admired positions like the president of the student council.

He is currently the president of the Indian Student Council of Poland. From this standpoint, he has indulged in various humanitarian activities, which also include helping over a hundred Indians to reach their homes during the Russo-Ukrainian war, he claims.

He, along with his team, rescued Indians and helped them reach their home. He also helped people by giving them food and shelter at the borders. Hailed for this initiative and for helping Indian students, he was also invited to the European Parliament at the EU-India leaders conference (2022).