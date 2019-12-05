If you are someone who loves gaming, you must definitely know about 'Most Wanted eSports' which is a popular gaming company. It goes by the name '@MWeSports' on social media and is gradually becoming everyone's favourite in the gaming industry. It has got great social media presence with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter and has been a partner for the games 'Call of Duty' and 'Rainbow 6 Siege' which are the best-selling games. The men behind this gaming company are Alex Arteaga and Brandon Delgado who are giving the best gaming experience by giving the high-end graphics and are making the best use of the latest technology.

"We always wanted to create a game which is loved by everyone. I am happy that people are liking our work and we are really glad to progress in this field. Our main mission is to make a game which is not just a graphical treat for all the gaming lovers, but also make something which bridges the gap between a game and the reality", ''stated Alex. Currently, they are owning another company named 'eRa Eternity', which is the top game in the gaming industry today.

With massive followers of 200,000 on Twitter and more than 160,000 subscribers on YouTube, eRa has surely made its name in the gaming world. The company grabbed everyone's attention in 2012 when Alex and Fuze came together with their concept of reality and the virtual world in the gaming industry. Well, the popularity of eRa got boosted when it joined hands with eSports. The duo is doing the right kind of work and is undoubtedly a few among the best gamers in the world who have put in their best efforts to be in the best books of everyone.