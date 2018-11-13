Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced that people whose WhatsApp backups haven't been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from Google Drive storage starting November 12.

Backing up WhatsApp data is not just a safe bet to preserve the messages, images and videos shared by your loved ones but also most importantly helps you keep the contacts up-to-date.

Here's how to back up WhatsApp data on Google Drive:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

You can tap Back Up to create an immediate backup.

You can also tap Back up to Google Drive to set a backup frequency.

3. If you don't have a Google account already set up, tap Add account when prompted.

4. Tap Back up over to choose the network you want to use for backup. Please note that backing up over a cellular data network might result in additional data charges.

Also, god forbid, if you lose your Android phone, you can still be able to get back those data back on your new phone within a few minutes of connecting to the internet.

WhatsApp will ask you to restore your chats and media from a backup once you verify your number. Simply tap RESTORE when prompted to and you are good to go.

Here's how to backup your WhatsApp on your iPhone to Apple iCloud storage:

Open WhatsApp Tap Settings >> Chats>> Chat Backup Users can also set the frequency of backup by going to WhatsApp>> Settings>> Chats >> Chat Backup>> Auto Backup>> choose any of these options—Daily/Weekly/Monthly/ or Off

Note: If you migrate to the new iPhone, WhatsApp data from the previous mobile will be restored automatically soon after the iCloud account gets activated and also provided the phone number is same as it was in the old model.

