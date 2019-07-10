Photographs of popular Tamil comedian, Santhanam, have been doing rounds on the internet post his weight loss. Many of Santhanam's fans took time to recognise him after coming across his pictures. While some were shocked over his transformation, many were eager to know whether something is wrong with him or if he has fallen sick.

The actor was recently seen at the launch of a taxi service, which is owned by the head of his fan club. He said that he lost weight for his role in the upcoming film Dagaalty at the launch. He laughingly said that he can gain weight happily by eating biryani thrice in a day.

Dagaalty will be directed by Shankar's former assistant Vijay Anand and the film will be produced by Santhanam himself, under home banner Handmade Films and SP Chowdhary's 18 Reels. Rittika Sen plays the leading lady in this film. The film also had Yogi Babu in one of the key roles.

Music for this film will be composed by Vijay Narain and the first look of the film, which was released sometime back, has received positive response. After Sakka Podu Podu Raja tanked at the box office, his next film Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 - a horror film - directed by Lollu Sabha Rambhala became a huge hit.

Santhanam has A1 Accused Number 1 and Server Sundaram, which is getting ready for releases, in his kitty currently.

Whatever it is, Santhanam is really doing well after shedding weight, which has helped him a lot in getting a good number of offers. He also says that he is confident about making things better for himself.