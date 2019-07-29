It has been a week since Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has gone on floors and finally, after a week, the contestants in the house have seen the first elimination. Actress Hema, the senior-most contestant of the house became the first contestant to get eliminated in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu on Sunday.

Rahul Siplingunj, Jaffar, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Hema and Himaja have been nominated for eliminations, as per the voting of contestants. In the end, Jaffar and Hema were in the danger zone and Jaffar bagged a better number of votes which ruled out Hema.

This wasn't a shock to many of the audience. Hema's behaviour with her fellow contestants has become controversial right from the second day of the show and throughout this one week, where she was present in the house, her way of playing the game was very much dominating. In fact, she had fights with more than fifty per cent of the contestants.

In one of the episodes, an argument happened between Hema and Rahul Siplingunj over food and cooking duties in the kitchen. This episode has gone pretty much viral.

Bigg Boss is popular for these kinds of spicy and heated arguments. But now, with Hema being eliminated from the show, it looks like the audience are going to miss a lot of entertaining and interesting stuff. Let us see what more happen inside the house in the coming weeks.