Avni Gandotra is an emerging name in the makeup industry. She is a makeup artist and a beautician who has been certified from the renowned celebrity makeup artist Meenakshi Dutt in Delhi. Avni was born on January 26, 1994 in Kashmir. At a very young age of 25, she is reaching new heights as a beauty expert. She owns a salon in Jammu named 'The Trends Inn Unisex Salon' which is a favourite destination for all the beauty lovers.

She started the salon with her brother Amber Gandotra who is an entrepreneur and a popular name among the teens. Before becoming a makeup artist, Avni had plans to become an architect and she even did her studies in architecture from Amity University, Noida. However, she developed a great interest in styling during her college days and little did Avni thought that she would make a career in it. The young girl holds an expertise in providing the best bridal makeup in Kashmir.

Sharing her views on being a makeup artist, she was quoted saying, "Creativity is what I always thought of since I was a child. I did my studies in architecture but somewhere I thought it did not make me happy. During college festivals, I used to style many of my friends for various events. My friends suggested me to become a beauty stylist. After completing my graduation, I gave it a shot and started to train under Meenakshi Dutt who has been one of the best names in the makeup industry. After working with her, I decided to become an independent makeup artist after which I started with my first salon."

Moreover, Avni also spoke about becoming a beauty blogger if the opportunity came her way. Talking about the same, she said that she would love to explore the blogging industry but currently she is focusing on expanding her salon with providing more beauty services for both men and women. Well, Avni Gandotra is surely on the rise and we are pretty sure that she will take her venture to a new level.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.