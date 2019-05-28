Sanya Malhotra just shared the video of her journey on becoming a MIB agent giving a sneak peek into her character from 'Men in Black'. The BTS video has all the fun and hard work that went into making this amazing video.

The BTS video has the actress shooting along with Siddhant Malhotra through their journey from Mumbai to Bali and sees them transform into supercool agents.

The actress took to her social media to announce the date for all the Indian fans. The young starlet wrote, "Brace yourself for some coolness! The MIB agents from India are here as your shields to protect you from the दुराचार of universe! #MIBHindiTrailer out on May 30, 11:00 am.

क्या आप तैयार हैं ?

#MenInBlackहिंदीमें #MIBInternational#MenInBlack @siddhantchaturvedi"

The actress will be lending her voice for an International Alien Spy who will protect the Earth. The movie will release its first Hindi trailer on May 30.

The actress had concluded her previous year with a bang at the box-office. Sanya has been a part of huge successes like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and has delivered critically acclaimed performances.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.