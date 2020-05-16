Online world is changing the world, and we all see it. In any case, to really transform we need somebody who comprehends what web based life is and is profoundly aware of latest innovations as a specialist in online promotions.

Mandeep Singh, a young lad from Sirsa, Haryana a.k.a Mandeep Kamboj has built an organization known as "Intense Media".

Doing his studies he saw the potential of online promotions and eagerly grasped the techniques owing to his fascination for data innovation. Ultimately he oversaw numerous VIP social media pages of celebs. Mandeep, claims to have offered specialized help to numerous superstars, entertainers and TV/web-series actors.

His ways are seen as unique as he used a combination of Google adsense, Adwords , Artist Management to help the brands and individuals. He claims to have been a savior for some big names for recovering their hacked social pages and has offered technical help to them.

Mandeep says "the quality of your web based life is controlled by the quality of your substance and he is doing precisely that. Online life has advanced to be a relentless power and he is certainly one of the most experienced and known for his work".