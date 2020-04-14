At some point in our lives, we've all been gripped by the desire to shed the humdrum familiarity of our life like an old skin, pack everything we own into a suitcase, and buy a one-way ticket to pastures new. The Muslim scholar and explorer Ibn Battuta once said, "Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." In travel influencer Megan Riff's case, this rings poignantly true."I got into travel because of the joys and knowledge traveling can bring and how it enriches people. There is nothing better than being able to show someone a new part of the world and its customs, culture, and history," shares Megan.

Enjoying close to 11k followers on Instagram, the idyllic Insta-posts and stories Riff shares are awe-inspiring. Famous by her moniker @Mrhdaily , the Instagram feed of Megan Riff is powered with content from picturesque landscapes, seasides and beaches. Being someone smitten by wanderlust, Megan documents her travel journeys and tells her travel tales through social media. "The waves of the sea, help me get back to me," states the traveler who made it a point to live her passion.

It's human nature for us to feel the need to make that big change and chase our dreams, but sadly very few of us ever do. Most of us are crippled by doubts and laid low with 'what ifs?', before we even board the plane for that adventure of a lifetime.

Yet, Megan Riff is one of those travel influencers cut from a different cloth. In January 2016, Megan riff and Her Husband Jonathan riff left Los Angles to start anew in Croatia. Their dream? To dwell in one of the most beautiful places in the world and live through the experiences Croatia has to offer. This adventurer's epic journey is far from over. You might say, it's just beginning.