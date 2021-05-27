Here's why KYSTAR, a digital football media company, is growing in India

You have to be living under a rock as a football fan if you haven't heard of KYSTAR yet. It is one of the leading digital football media companies that is centered around providing regular updates on football. Originated in The Netherlands, the company has now become a global phenomenon as a digital football media company. It is cherished and loved by millions of football fans worldwide. This is quite an achievement for a football media channel that was started as just a YouTube channel. It took the company five years to go from a YouTube channel to a professional international football media company. To understand the reason behind the its success, we need to explore how it all started and what makes it different from other sports media.

In its early days, the company was a random YouTube channel launched by Koray Yalcin in 2014., who is a huge fan of football and to express his love for the sport he started uploading videos related to football, which were either humorous in nature or were snippets of the best moments from the game. While there are thousands of football media channels on YouTube, his channel started to get lots of followers due to the consistency in the quality and uniqueness of his videos. The channel has been getting millions of views every single month for years now and the channel kept growing since that day, Koray claims, whi always wanted to be associated with football and with his company he found a way to stay close to football forever while making a career dedicated to it. Now his YouTube channel has half a million subscribers and nearly 240 million total views. Later, he expanded his channel on other social media platforms and the channel was officially launched on Instagram in 2016. It is one of the fastest-growing football media channels on Instagram with over 60K followers and numbers are rising quickly after its recent success in India.

The channel and its content were being viewed by a global social media audience. Indian football fans, in particular, took specific note of it as even today there is no football media channel dedicated to the way Indian football fans want to experience the sport, even though there are millions of football fans in India. For Indian football fans, the channel regularly provides content related to the latest football news and entertainment about famous football players and world football in general. It provides quality content about football which is focused more on funny and personal moments of footballers, best moments from the game, and after the game.