Just ahead of US President's scheduled two-day visit to India, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the acquisition of 24 MH-60 'Romeo' Seahawk helicopters multi-role helicopters worth around the US $2.5 billion for the Indian Navy.

The clearance would mean that the two countries may sign a deal to procure 24 of these anti-submarine helicopters from Lockheed Martin. Basically, these choppers are manufactured by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. Navies across the globe including Royal Danish and Royal Australian Navy use these multi-role choppers.

The Indian Navy has been scouting for a formidable anti-submarine hunter for more than a decade now as the aging British-made Sea King choppers are throwing a major challenge to conduct the operations effectively. Notably, the Seahawks would provide much-needed eyes, ears, and arms to conduct surveillance and hunt down enemy submarines.

'Romeo' to counter China in the Indian Ocean Region

The primary function of the MH-60 'Romeo' Seahawk helicopters include anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue missions. These utilities are expected to deliver a knockout punch to any Chinese misadventure in the Indian Ocean Region.

Further, the chopper is loaded with advanced combat systems like sensors, missiles, and torpedoes to track and hunt enemy boats and submarines. Moreover, it also has Sonobuoy launcher and a Raytheon advanced airborne low-frequency (ALFS) dipping sonar to detect submarines. Once procured the chopper will carry Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes.

Multi-role Chopper for Indian Navy

Apart from being capable of conducting combat, Seahawk is also capable of performing other non-combat maritime roles including search and rescue, logistics support, personnel transport, medical evacuation, and surveillance.

It can be operated from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers. The Indian Navy had issued a global Request for Information (RFI) for procuring 111 utility and 123 multi-role helicopters in 2017.

These 24 'Romeo' helicopters will be procured on an 'emergency' basis under the US Foreign Military Sales program. The deal is also likely to have an offset which would pave way for long-term manufacture of 123 multi-role helicopters in India.