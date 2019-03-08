Kollywood and Tollywood cine-goers were excited over the rumours of AR Murugadoss joining hands with Allu Arjun for a movie. Reports claimed that the filmmaker would be directing the movie after wrapping up Rajinikanth's next, presently referred to as Thalaivar 166.

Now, sources from the industry have revealed why the project is unlikely to happen, at least in the near future. Allu Arjun has been in talks with a couple of filmmakers and has already given nods for a few movies which will keep him busy for the next two years.

The Arya actor is now gearing up to work with Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is likely to hit the floors next month. It is his third movie with the director after Julai and S/O Satyamurthy.

Allu Arjun has agreed to work with Sukumar which will take off next year. It is his this film with the director after Arya and Arya 2. There are also a few projects which are in different stages of discussions, say reports.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is busy with the pre-production works of Thalaivar 166, which will reportedly hit the floors in April. The project is likely to hit the screens in mid 2020.

He is expected to collaborate with Ajith Kumar after Rajinikanth film although they have not locked in the script. As a result, he is not in a position to collaborate with Allu Arjun, sources add.