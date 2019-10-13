Tamannaah Bhatia, who is one of the few actresses who have worked with most of the leading names of South Indian film industry, has expressed her views about stars like Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Prabhas. She spoke about them in an interview during the promotions of her latest release Petromax.

About Ajith: I have not come across a humble star like him. He used to make idly and sambar (on the sets of Veeram) and I have never seen a superstar behave like this. It was so refreshing for me to see someone who is so simple and grounded. I have eaten idly prepared by him, but yet to taste his biriyani.

About Prabhas: With Prabhas I have done two movies. I did Rebel in Telugu before the Baahubali. I get to spend time with him during Baahubali because I worked on it for one and half years, while he spent five years on the film during which I got to know much about him and his journey. He is called 'Darling' in Telugu by people which is 100 percent correct. He doesn't know how big star he is and his co-stars should tell him that 'people are crazy about you'.

About Vijay: Actually, the thing is when I worked with Vijay, I was very young. I also had a small part in Sura and had a small interaction with him. I hardly spoke to him then. I feel like I don't really know him much to comment on him. I just danced and performed with him like a fan. Apart from it, I don't know much about him.