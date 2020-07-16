Jason Sanjay, son of actor Vijay, is studying filmmaking at a university in Canada. His father is in no hurry to launch him although there have been lots of rumours of him making his acting debut.

The fans of Vijay desire to see Jason Sanjay as a hero, but the young man seems to be interested to work behind-the-scenes. This is confirmed by Xavier Britto, producer of Thalapathy's upcoming film Master.

In a recent interview, Xavier Britto claimed that Jason is learning filmmaking in Canada and his primary interest is to direct movies. He does not know about his interest to act in films. However, the decision on Vijay's son acting debut will be only taken after he completes his degree.

Star kids normally start their career as assistant or associate to filmmakers to understand the filmmaking. Actors like Karthi or Akshara Haasan have worked behind-the-scenes before turning actors.

Hence, there are always chances of Jason Sanjay making his acting debut. It may be recalled that he had appeared in a song in Vettaikaran.

Vijay's Master

The fans of Vijay are disappointed after his Master got indefinitely postponed. The film was scheduled for release in April, but the lockdown imposed by the government over the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the film's release.

Xavier Britto has ruled out recently about the possibility of release Master on the OTT platform. He has revealed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial might release for Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021.